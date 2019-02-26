News
Early Voting For Sand Springs Bond Proposals Begins Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Early voting begins Thursday on two bond proposals for Sand Springs public schools.
The district says the nearly $33-million bond would not raise taxes. The money would be used to build a new 9th-grade center and STEM Academy on the campus of Charles Page High School. It would also pay for other upgrades to storm shelters, curriculum, technology, and buses.
Regular voting is next Tuesday, March 5th.