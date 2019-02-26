News
WATCH: Tulsa Police Video Of Pepsi Truck Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released bodycam video from the moment they arrested a man accused of stealing a Pepsi truck.
Investigators say Steven Hart stole the truck last week so he could go to the airport and get away from his girlfriend. The video shows officers pulling Hart from inside the truck. Detectives say Hart's short ride came to an end when he didn't stop in time and rear-ended a school bus.
Hart is now charged with larceny and eluding police.