Claremore Voting On Public School Bonds March 5th
Claremore Public Schools is among several districts with bond issues.
Claremore's bonds are broken up into a nearly $40-million bond issue for construction projects, and a $2-million bond for transportation costs. The district wants to build several new buildings, including a dedicated STEM facility.
Early voting will take place at the Rogers County Election Board on Thursday, February 28th and Friday, March 1st.
