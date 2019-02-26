News
Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance Holds Star Wars Themed Drone Competition
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is holding a Star Wars-themed drone competition bringing in nearly 300 students from across the state.
Organizers say the skills students are learning could be used right here in our area.
"We have such a rich aerospace tradition in our state, and this is the next phase of aerospace, so we're working really hard to get our kids ready," said Xan Black with the Regional Stem Alliance.
High school teams competed today, while elementary and middle school teams will compete on Wednesday.