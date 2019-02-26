Former Checotah Asst. Police Chief Remembered One Year After Crash
CHECOTAH, Oklahoma - It was a year ago Tuesday that Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett, 34, died from the injuries he sustained in a car accident on February 13, 2018.
“It was just something I never thought I would have to deal with or have to tell my children,” Brittany Durrett, Justin’s ex-wife said during her first interview since the crash.
According to police, Justin lost control of his truck on the side of Highway 71. Justin was pinned underneath the truck for 45 minutes before he was found. He suffered several serious injuries including a broken neck and broken bones. He died 15 days after the accident leaving behind two young children.
Today, Justin’s daughter Ashtyn is 9. His son, Tristan is 7. Both very much miss their dad.
“I miss him a lot, we all do,” Ashytn says. Her brother quickly added, “We all miss him.”
They say their dad was wonderful, funny and scared of bugs.
“He was the best, good cop, good dad,” Ashtyn said.
“I’m glad to have a piece of him but sometimes it’s hard to see them and especially Tristan because to me he looks so much like his dad and sometimes he acts so much like him that it makes it hard but I’m really grateful to have them and to have a piece of him,” said Brittany.