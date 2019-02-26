News
Landmark Recovery Opens Outpatient Center In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Landmark Recovery held a grand opening on Tuesday for it's Tulsa location.
The facility provides patients with several treatment options from group therapy to relapse prevention. According to the CDC, Oklahoma had nearly 800 overdose deaths in 2017.
"A lot of people in Oklahoma are experiencing that type of addiction so we really want to be a treatment provider that helps them get through that," said Christine Hamner.
Landmark Recovery has three outpatient and two inpatient facilities in Oklahoma and Kentucky with plans to expand even more.