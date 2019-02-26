OKC KISS Concert Brings Friends Back Together After 41 Years
Oklahoma City, OK - One of the most famous bands in rock ‘n’ roll history played Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “KISS” played to a raucous crowd.
Among those attending were the sons of four airmen, who were stationed at Howard Air Force Base next to the Panama Canal in the Mid-1970’s. It was the first time the men had been together in 41 years.
Ricard Gallardo came in from Raleigh, North Carolina, and said it was so great to be with his old friends.
“Gene Simmons will never die. He will only multiply!” said Gallardo.
Jeff Garland is retired Air Force, who once also worked in the White House. He says growing up with his buddies in Central America in the 70’s was an experience he will always treasure.
“It was like we lived in 1955, because it was 20 years behind what was happening in the 70’s,” said Garland.
Denny Bonewitz owns and operates “Edge Sports Fitness” in Edmond.
“We’ve lived all over the planet and have been able to make this thing work out,” said Bonewitz.
And Steve Pearson lives in Sugar Land, Texas. He said, “As I mentioned earlier, he’s the cockroach of rock ‘n’ roll. He’s going to live forever.”
A memory that stands out - the guys took a photo together dressed as “KISS” on Halloween 1977. Monday night in Oklahoma City, they struck the exact pose for another photo.