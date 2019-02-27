Wanted Man Arrested After Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man wanted in Osage County is in the Tulsa County Jail after leading police on an overnight chase.
Police arrested Shelvon Williams and say he reached for a gun during the pursuit.
An officer spotted Williams' vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex near 21st and Garnett overnight.
The officer waited for a while before Williams walked out to the car and started to drive away.
The officer tried to pull him over, but he drove around the block instead and then jumped out of the car and ran off.
Police say they caught up with him as he ran through a nearby shopping area.
Police say that's when the man pulled out a gun and threw it on the roof of one of the businesses.
The Department of Corrections records show Williams has more than a dozen felony convictions.
Williams is now being held without bond in the Tulsa County Jail.