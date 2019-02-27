News
Jenks Police Sergeant To Be Laid To Rest
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police Sergeant Brian Crain will be laid to rest after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.
Emilie Smith says Sergeant Crain helped her through a number of painful times over the years.
When she lost her son and grandson, he made the effort to check on her.
"The thing that made him a hero was that he cared for people, that he genuinely cared for people and the love that they knew coming from him he shared with people to and that's what makes him a hero and a great man," say Emilie Smith.
Sergeant Crain's funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the Newspring Family Church in Jenks near the Creek Turnpike and Highway 75.
Sergeant Crain was 47.