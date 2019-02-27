Pawnee County Undersheriff Remembered
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County community will have a chance pay their respects to the undersheriff -- a day ahead of his funeral.
The body of Undersheriff Monty Johnson will lie in state at the Pawnee County Courthouse.
Johnson was on duty last week when he died in crash on Highway 18 south of Pawnee.
Troopers say a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into Johnson's patrol cruiser head-on.
Today's visitation is from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the courthouse -- followed by a prayer service.
His funeral is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Cleveland Event Center.
Johnson was 63 years-old and had lived in Pawnee County all his life.
Hundreds of people are expected to be at the service to honor the undersheriff.
The town is preparing for all the traffic. This is a map showing the parking around the event center.
The yellow area is for law enforcement, the orange is for the family.
The purple spaces are for the public.
Johnson worked with the sheriff's office for nearly 15 years.