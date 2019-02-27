Temperatures will continue to slowly drop into the upper 20s by late morning and this afternoon in Tulsa, meaning the threat for slick travel will continue to increase as the day progresses and areas of freezing drizzle continue. For areas further southeast of I-44 from McAlester to Muskogee to Tahlequah, your temperatures look to stay above freezing this morning, but temperatures will also fall below freezing in far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon and slick travel could develop in these areas by the second half of the day.