Wednesday Freezing Drizzle For Parts Of Eastern Oklahoma
Freezing drizzle will again lead to some slick bridges and overpasses across parts of eastern Oklahoma for our Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, a Travel Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of the I-44 corridor, including the Tulsa metro. This advisory will likely be extended further south and east later in the day. Temperatures will be falling below freezing in Tulsa through the early to mid-morning hours, with areas of freezing drizzle continuing to develop.
Our main travel concerns will be the potential for slick bridges and overpasses to develop this morning in the metro. And if you are traveling further north and further west of Tulsa, slicker road conditions are already occurring with temperatures further below freezing. Again these will be very light amounts of ice, but even light icing can cause big problems on elevated roads so travel cautiously!
Temperatures will continue to slowly drop into the upper 20s by late morning and this afternoon in Tulsa, meaning the threat for slick travel will continue to increase as the day progresses and areas of freezing drizzle continue. For areas further southeast of I-44 from McAlester to Muskogee to Tahlequah, your temperatures look to stay above freezing this morning, but temperatures will also fall below freezing in far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon and slick travel could develop in these areas by the second half of the day.
Freezing drizzle looks to gradually diminish this evening into tonight, but the potential for slick travel will continue into tonight and early Thursday morning across much of eastern Oklahoma as temperatures will hold several degrees below freezing. Temperatures will climb above freezing on Thursday with gradually improving road conditions by then.
