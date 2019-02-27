Digital Oklahoma Driver's Licenses Begin Testing Soon
An app on your smartphone could soon replace your plastic driver's license.
Governor Kevin Stitt's team is working on the new digital technology. It's a lot like Apple Pay on your phone but with your driver's license.
Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, David Ostrowe, says Oklahomans will start testing out these new digital licenses in just a few months.
Ostrowe says people will use their plastic license and a picture to enroll on a state branded app.
He says police could eventually use the software to issue tickets that wouldn't require anything but mobile interaction. He also says it give people more privacy.
Ostrowe says the vendor, Idemia, has worked with other states-like Iowa-to develop this idea. He says the testing here in Oklahoma should start in May.
Ostrowe is hoping to unveil the option to the public in October.