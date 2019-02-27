News
Permitless Carry Bill Expected To Pass
Wednesday, February 27th 2019
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A bill that would allow Oklahomans to carry a gun without a license, training, or a background check is expected to pass in the senate today.
If the bill passes it would be the first of the session to make it through the legislature and to the governor's desk.
This bill is similar to the permitless carry bill that passed through the legislature last year, but was vetoed by governor Fallin.
Lawmakers admit they are fast tracking it this time around.
A group opposed to the bill met at the capitol yesterday to urge senators to vote against it, but they admit it will likely be signed into law.
Governor Stitt could sign the bill by the end of the week.