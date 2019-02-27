Tulsa Tickets Available Now For Broadway Comedy
TULSA, Oklahoma - "The Play That Goes Wrong" is Broadway's longest-running play and is making its Tulsa debut. The comedy will be performed from February 26 to March 3, and tickets are available now.
The plot centers around a drama society trying to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Everything that could go wrong, does. But of course, the show must go on.
Actors Angela Grovey and Brandon Ellis appeared on 6 In The Morning for an interview with anchor LeAnne Taylor. Taylor said the play is very enjoyable with the added benefit of being suitable for the whole family.
The performance schedule is Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased via phone 918.596.7111 or 800.364.7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Box Office, or online at CelebrityAttractions.com.