News
Car Hits Power Pole, PSO Reports Tulsa Power Outage
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 10:37 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a car caused a power outages after running into power pole lines near 51st Street and Yale. The driver was southbound on Yale and told police that his brakes failed. The driver turned through the intersection then hit the guy wires for a pole.
PSO says 880 customers were without power. That number is down to under 200.
Police cited the driver. No serious injuries were reported.