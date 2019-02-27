News
Disabled Duck Gets Rolling With Custom Wheelchair
A duck named Merlin used to have a hard time walking until an animal wheelchair company made him his very own duck design.
Merlin was born with an injured left leg
Workers at Walkin' Pets heard about Merlin, who lives in a sanctuary in New Jersey. The company designs wheelchairs for pets then fits the disabled pets with wheels.
They wanted to help, so they built him the wheelchair. The custom design allows Merlin to move about and shake his tail-feathers.