The statement reads as follows:

Curtis Inge Middle School was alerted Wednesday morning of a potential threat. Reports indicated a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds. Immediately the school resource officer and administration began their investigation. At that time, a weapon was discovered. Noble Police Department was immediately notified, and the student was arrested and transported to the Noble Police Department. All students and staff are safe. Notifications are being sent out at this time. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority. For this reason, no further information or detail about this incident will be released. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Noble Public Schools.