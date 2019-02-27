News
Permitless Carry Heads To Governor's Desk; Signing Expected
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 2:47 PM CST
Oklahoma is a step closer to Permitless Carry legislation becoming the law of the Sooner State.
The state Senate approved the legislation 40-6 Wednesday at the state Capitol, and now it's headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it into law.
A ceremony has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. News 9 will livestream it on our website and app.
The bill:
• Permits Oklahomans age 21 and older to carry a firearm without a permit.
• Permits veterans, active duty, and reserve military age 18 and over to carry without a permit.
• Prohibits felons and those with domestic violence convictions or who have been adjudicated as having a mental illness from carrying a firearm.
This is a developing story.