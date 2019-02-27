Oklahoma is a step closer to Permitless Carry legislation becoming the law of the Sooner State.

The state Senate approved the legislation 40-6 Wednesday at the state Capitol, and now it's headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it into law.

A ceremony has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. News 9 will livestream it on our website and app.

The bill:
• Permits Oklahomans age 21 and older to carry a firearm without a permit.

• Permits veterans, active duty, and reserve military age 18 and over to carry without a permit.

• Prohibits felons and those with domestic violence convictions or who have been adjudicated as having a mental illness from carrying a firearm.

This is a developing story.

 

 

 