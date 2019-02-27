Tulsa Businessman Offers Reward To Catch Repeat Thief
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa businessman is frustrated after the same man got into an office building twice in the past month, stealing items and getting caught on tape both times.
The owner of this business complex is so frustrated, he's now posted a picture of the suspect on the front door and is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can identify him.
Video shows the first time the man came into the office building near 51st and Harvard. He came through a back door, was on his phone, pretending to be lost so no one paid him much mind.
"When he sees a chance, all of a sudden, we catch him on video, walking through 2-3 offices. And, it's just petty stuff, Lori, he picked up, the first time, two cell phones and a pad, like an iPad. He's probably getting 50 bucks out of that stuff," said Paul Hood of Hood & Associates.
Because of the petty nature of the crime, they had to fill out a police report online, then spent thousands of dollars to upgrade security, adding a keypad to the backdoor and even to get inside some offices within the building.
"Thought, nobody's going to walk in the front door. No, he walked in the front door," said Hood.
Surveillance pictures from the second time show the same man coming back for more. Again, he appears to be on his phone until he notices some people leave their office for a few minutes. He then goes inside, and this time, grabs two more cell phones and a woman's purse.
Now, Paul is offering a $500 reward for the man's identity, saying it's cheaper than all the security upgrades plus, the inconvenience to the victims.
"It's obscene because the benefit to him is so immaterial. Stop, come here, I'll give you $100 out of my wallet, if you need help, I'll help you," said Hood.
The reason crimes like this aren’t taken as seriously is because any theft under a thousand dollars is a misdemeanor.