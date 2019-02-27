News
Tulsa Police Release Arrest Video Of Armed Robbery Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are giving the public a look at the moment officers arrested two kidnapping and robbery suspects.
Officers say Deric Spear and Felicia McGuire kidnapped a man, stole his car, and assaulted him. Police say the victim escaped and was able to call the police. Shortly after that officers spotted the stolen car at an extended stay hotel near 41st and Memorial.
Police say they found Spear and McGuire sitting on steps near the car.