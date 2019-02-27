Broken Arrow Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend Ordered To Stand Trial
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man charged with killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a recycling bin has been ordered to stand trial.
It was an emotional day in the courtroom when Konner Brunner's attorney argued Brunner's gun accidentally discharged when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Lauren Kidd.
Her family members reacted so loudly, the judge told them they'd have to leave if they couldn't control themselves. Kidd went missing last October.
Broken Arrow Police later learned everything in the recycling bin ended up at a paper mill in McCurtain County. Police found her DNA there, but her body was never found.
A detective testified Wednesday that Brunner admitted to shooting and killing Kidd because they got in a fight. Several members of the victim's family left the courtroom when Brunner's attorney said because her body wasn't found--there's no actual evidence that Kidd is even dead.
"There has been no evidence presented that this person is dead," defense attorney M.J. Denman said. "There is no ME certificate, there's no evidence this person is dead."
In the end, the judge decided there was enough evidence to order Brunner to stand trial for the crime.
He'll be back in court next month.