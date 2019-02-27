News
No Injuries After Car Plows Into Tulsa Home
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 6:18 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency crews are at 11404 E 37th Place after a car was driven into a home.
The Tulsa Fire Department was able to confirm that no one was injured in the crash. According to Tulsa Police, a teen driver was going to fast around a corner and swerved to avoid hitting another car and then slammed into the house.
Police say the teen fled the area and they sending out officers to find them. Police say the teen may live nearby.