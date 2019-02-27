Owasso School District Wants Community Input For Redistricting Plan
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso School District is nailing down the final redistricting plan for its elementary schools. School leaders are asking for community input before they present the plan to the school board next month.
Related Story: Owasso Plans Redistricting For Elementary Schools
Morrow Elementary is set to open in August. Filling the school is going to impact thousands of students and the district says they are trying to make that process as easy as possible.
"It is coming along nicely, we are going to be pushing right up to the wire to have it opened in August but I think any new construction of schools is like that," said Executive Director of District Services Kerwin Koerner.
More than 500 kids will go to the new school but in order to make that happen the district says about 30% of their elementary students will be impacted.
"To accommodate the growth we now have to turn around and say, mom and dad we need to move your children to make this plan a reality,” said Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Fichtner.
For months a group of Owasso parents has been working on a redistricting plan. The district is hoping families with questions, concerns or ideas will come to one of several community meetings the district is hosting.
"We want our parents to know that their feedback is as valuable as any other element in this," said Fichtner.
The district says to make the transition as easy on the students as possible they are planning a welcome night so the kids could meet their new teachers, classmates, and principles.
"We take this seriously and while redistricting is the focus right now, really the redistricting is a tool to help us have the best learning environment possible," said Fichtner.
The district says they have another community meeting Thursday night at 6:30 at the Owasso 6th Grade Center for parents or community members who have concerns, questions, or just want to know more details.
For more information, click here.