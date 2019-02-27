1:09 p.m. In response to Cohen's testimony about its founder Julian Assange, WikiLeaks denied Assange had ever spoken to Roger Stone in a phone call:

Cohen paused for a long moment, before responding that he can't answer that question.

Cohen claimed changes related to the length and timing of the Trump Tower Moscow project.

1:06 p.m. Cohen testified that changes were being made to his testimony until late in the night. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow made some changes to the testimony, Cohen claimed.

Cohen says SDNY is investigating other matters

12:48 p.m.: Cohen said he handled important personal legal matters of Mr. Trump's when serving as his counsel.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi asked about the non-disclosure agreements Cohen helped facilitate for Mr. Trump. Citing the campaign staffer who recently filed a lawsuit against the president, Cohen testified the NDAs would keep people silent: "That was the goal," Cohen said.

Cohen was unaware if anyone is prevented from speaking up about the president because of NDA's that are being used against them.

Cohen asked about any illegal act by Mr. Trump and noted that those are being investigated by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Asked about the last time he and Mr. Trump spoke, Cohen said he couldn't elaborate.

"Unfortunately, this topic is actually something that's being investigated right now by the Southern District of New York and I've been asked by them not to talk about these issues," Cohen said.

Asked if there are any other illegal acts or wrongdoings federal prosecutors are investigating, Cohen responded, "Yes."

Graham says Trump "upset" with "dueling" coverage 12:42 p.m.: Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he spoke with Mr. Trump Tuesday night and the president brought up Cohen. "I talked to him last night ... about North Korea ... He mentioned, I think, he was upset he was going to have dueling shows here. It did bother him that there's going to be a split screen between Michael Cohen and him meeting with Kim Jong Un. And I said well that's just the world we live," Graham recounted. He described the timing of the Cohen hearing coinciding with the North Korea summit as "poor form." Graham dismissed the allegation Mr. Trump knew about the WikiLeaks emails in advance, saying, "That's not collusion, the bottom line is Stone was telling the whole world watch for this stuff." He also minimized the campaign finance violation allegations: "I think you have to prove it was the exclusive reason somebody made a payment, I don't know how many payments Trump has made to women in the past but I think this is not the first time he's done this." Reporting by Alan He

Cohen calls out lawmakers for not asking about Trump 12:30 p.m.: "Between yourself and your colleagues, no question since I have been here has been asked about President Trump. That's actually why I was coming today -- not to confess the mistakes I've made. I've already done that," Cohen told Jordan, appearing to criticize Republicans' line of questioning at Wednesday's hearing. He added, "The American people don't care about my taxes. They want to know what I know [about Trump]." Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia appeared to side with Cohen, saying the argument Republicans are using to question Cohen would make convictions of organized crime "null and void."

Hearing resumes with questions on Cohen book deal 12:25 p.m.: Rep. Virginia Foxx noted the lies Cohen pleaded guilty to, asking if Wednesday's testimony is a way to keep himself in the spotlight, Cohen responded, "No, ma'am." Cohen said he has spoken to people about a book or movie deal and wouldn't commit pursuing such a deal in the future. He also said he wouldn't commit to not working for TV networks or running for office in New York state.

Committee takes a break 12:15 p.m.: More than two hours into the hearing, Cohen requested a break. The chairman agreed. The break lasts 10 minutes.

Cohen and Meadows have testy exchange 11:59 a.m.: Cohen and Trump ally Rep. Mark Meadows got into a heated exchange, in which Cohen said he is a nice guy, and Meadows said the record speaks differently.