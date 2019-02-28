News
Car Hits Tulsa Building
Thursday, February 28th 2019, 3:59 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - An SUV lost control and drove into a business building.
The wreck happened just before midnight.
Police say the SUV hit a slick spot while driving down the road near 21st Street and Harvard.
Police say that the vehicle lost control and jumped over the curb before hitting the building.
The man in the vehicle walked away without any significant injuries.
No one was in the building at the time, but the crash caused significant damage to it.
A wrecker stopped by overnight and took the SUV away from the scene.