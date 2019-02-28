"When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it’s the second most lethal, I just couldn't figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it," he continued. "I have significantly cut down on the amount of red meat I eat. I used to be a steak and potatoes kind of guy — now it's just for special occasions. I eat a lot more fish, natural grains and fiber."