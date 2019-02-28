Jason Witten Ends Retirement, Will Return For 16th Season With The Cowboys
Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement after just one season. He will return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, playing his 16th NFL season. The Cowboys announced the decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," Witten said in a statement, per the Cowboys' official website. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I'm looking forward to getting back in the dirt."
Witten retired last offseason after 15 seasons, during which he recorded 1,152 career receptions, which ranks fourth in NFL history. He spent the 2018 season as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts, working alongside Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.
The Cowboys replaced Witten last season with a committee of tight ends including Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, and Rico Gathers. Their offense struggled for much of the season until they swung a big trade for former Raiders wideout Amari Cooper, after which the team took off and ultimately won the NFC East and its first-round playoff game against the Seahawks.