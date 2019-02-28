Icy Conditions Lead To Several Wrecks In Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Icy roads have led to a lot of accidents across Green Country Thursday. ODOT says its crews are keeping a close eye on conditions.
Both TPD and OHP say it's hard to keep track of how many accidents they've worked over the past several hours. News On 6 drove all over Green Country and saw a number of accidents, including two separate rollover accidents near I-44 and 129th East Avenue, where troopers say both a semi and an SUV ran off the interstate and rolled over.
Troopers say everyone involved in those accidents is ok. There have been dozens of multi-vehicle pile-ups and drivers running off streets and highways.
ODOT says its crews are working 12-hour shifts to make sure expressways are as clear as possible. They say they started treating roads early Wednesday morning and have not stopped.
"We've been hitting areas really hard with salt and sand but the big key for drivers is even with salt and sand down, you have to slow down," said ODOT’s Kenna Mitchell.
ODOT says drivers can download the department's smartphone app to track the latest road conditions.