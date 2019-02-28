Law Enforcement From Across The State Remember Undersheriff Johnson
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County community will lay to rest a longtime public servant Thursday. Undersheriff Monty Johnson died in a crash while on duty last week.
Troopers say a truck crossed the center line and hit Johnson's patrol car head-on.
As many as 2,500 people are expected to come to the Cleveland Event Center to pay their final respects to Undersheriff Johnson. The sheriff says law enforcement officers from across Oklahoma are coming to the service along with officers from several other states.
Monty worked with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office for almost 15 years. He lived in the county his whole life and had a heart to help others.
His pastor said Monty took his faith seriously and went to at least three church services each week.
“I know that he dealt with some awful things here, but he treated everybody with respect and kindness and I think that was a result of his faith,” said Pastor Justin White.
The sheriff says deputies, jailers, and dispatchers from Creek, Osage, and Payne counties are stepping in and picking up shifts to make sure Pawnee County is covered so everyone who worked with Monty can pay their respects at the funeral.
The funeral starts at 2 p.m.