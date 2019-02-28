The first place you see an Oklahoma connection inside the National Law Enforcement Museum is in the section called Witness to History, where we found a U.S. Marshals warrant issued in 1903, signed by Marshal Bill Tilghman, who's famous for catching the outlaw Bill Doobin.



There's also Marshal Heck Thomas' 38 caliber revolver. He and Tilghman and Chris Madsen were known in Oklahoma as the Three Guardsmen and are credited with rounding up Doobin's Gang, called "The Wild Bunch" and bringing law and order to the Sooner State.