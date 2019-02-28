The New York Times reports Previn is survived by his daughters Claudia and Alicia, who he had with his first wife, Betty Bennet; daughter Lovely Previn, who he had with his second wife, Dory Langan; and his children Matthew, Sascha, and Fletcher, who he had with third wife, Mia Farrow. While married to Farrow, Previn also adopted daughters Summer Song and Soon-Yi (who married Woody Allen in 1997). Previn's daughter Dory died in 2012.