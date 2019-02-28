News
Repeat Thief Caught After Just Being Released From Prison
TULSA, Oklahoma - After our story Wednesday about a man who has broken into the same office building twice in a month, Tulsa police arrest the suspect and say he's a convicted sex offender who just got out of prison two months ago.
Tulsa police arrested Jonell Lewis for two counts of grand larceny and five counts of using stolen credit cards after they say he stole four cell phones, an iPad, and a purse from the office building near 51st and Yale.
They say he was caught on video both times. Records show he exposed himself to three different women and got a five-year sentence.
He served 22 months and was just released in late December.