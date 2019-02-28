First School Bond Issues In 11 Years Go Before Claremore Voters
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - More than $41 million worth of improvements are on the line for Claremore Public Schools. Voters there are deciding on two separate bond issues and will head to the polls on March 5th.
"Tuesday is a big day in the future of Claremore Public Schools," said Bryan Frazier, Superintendent of Claremore.
It's been 11 years since the district last passed a bond.
Meaning if these pass, the money will go toward much needed improvements and repairs.
"Because it's been 11 years since we had a bond, there's just certain things over a period of 11 years you have to acquire," said Frazier. "And the truth is we have a huge need for transportation."
Frazier said their buses are almost 20 years old.
And schools also need plumbing, electrical and lighting upgrades.
But besides just maintenance and transportation, Frazier said safety and security improvements are also top priorities, and eventually safe rooms with tornado shelters.
"We've got to change the locking mechanisms; we've got to secure our doors; we've got to have surveillance cameras that are functional."
And going forward, they also are looking to construct new buildings.
Frazier says because they waited more than a decade, this will not raise taxes, but also because of that wait, he feels the need is right now.
"To think about not passing the bond, kind of makes me a little queasy," he said. "It's something we have to have."
The bond needs a super majority, 60% of the vote, to pass.
If it does, construction will start this summer.