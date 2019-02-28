News
Law Enforcement Honored At Buckledown Awards
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lori Fullbright and Craig Day were both honored to be part of the 26th Annual Buckledown Awards Thursday. Lori was the keynote speaker and Craig was the emcee.
These awards honor officers, deputies, troopers, and agents who save lives by arresting drunk drivers, enforcing traffic laws, and working fatal crashes.
They handed out 241 awards to members of law enforcement who's outstanding efforts reduce traffic crashes that kill hundreds of people every year and cause millions of dollars in damage.
This is the largest awards program in the state for law enforcement.