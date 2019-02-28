News - AP-National-Weather
USGS: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - An earthquake shook up Logan County Thursday evening.
According to USGS, the 3.1 magnitude quake struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Its epicenter was located about four miles south of Navina, eight miles northwest of Edmond, 13 miles southwest of Guthrie and 19 miles north of Oklahoma City.
It was about five and half miles deep.
At this time, there are no reported injuries or damages associated with this earthquake.