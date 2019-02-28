Move Over Or Slow Down, Tow Truck Drivers Say
Slick roads across Green Country Thursday left dozens of cars in ditches and some cars even flipped upside down.
The cold weather and icy roads mean long and busy days for tow truck drivers. It also means they're risking their lives to help people.
This is Cody Davis's office.
He is on call 24/7, 365 days a year helping other people and risking his life as cars fly by just feet away from him.
Cody Davis, Avery Towing : "We are out there to help the people, help stranded motorists, and other careless drivers who one day we could be helping them out, they don't want to move over for us."
The Move Over Law says drivers must move over or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
This includes, maintenance vehicles, Oklahoma Highway Patrol or other law enforcement vehicles and tow trucks.
Cody says often times drivers don’t take his lights seriously.
Cody Davis, Avery Towing : "We are out there doing a simple tire change and people don't want to move over. They don't want to slow down. I don't know why."
In just the short time I was on the side of the highway with Cody I saw several cars stay in the right lane, only feet away from hitting him while he worked.
He says in these conditions, it only makes his job more dangerous.
Cody Davis, Avery Towing: "The risk increases. Especially in conditions like now when there's ice on the road. You never know when you are going to hit that black ice and you just slide on over into a tow truck or police car, ambulance, fire truck."
Cody says he loves being out there helping people, but wants to make sure he and his fellow tow truck drivers are safe.
"We are one of the businesses that nobody pays that much attention to until they need us," Davis said.
"They aren't thinking about people on the side of the road, they've got just one goal, that's to get to their destination."
Cody tells me he hopes this reminds people to get over when they see those flashing lights along the highway.