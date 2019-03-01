News
Owasso School District Shares Redistricting Plan
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso parents are learning more details about the redistricting plan for elementary schools.
The superintendent says because the district's grown, it needs to draw new boundary lines.
The city will open its ninth elementary school in August and more than 500 students will go there.
To make this possible, about 30 percent of the district's children have to change schools.
The board could decide on the plan on March 12th.
If approved, the changes will take effect this August.