Nowata County Jail, Sheriff's Office, Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Eighteen inmates are in a new facility after a carbon monoxide leak at the Nowata County jail.
It started Thursday night when an employee contacted the Undersheriff about employees feeling sick.
The cause it turned out to be high levels of carbon monoxide.
The Sheriffs Office says the fire department discovered the carbon monoxide and evacuated the building immediately.
Deputies say that's when they made the decision to transport all inmates to the Washington County Jail.
Several departments from the area joined in to help transport the inmates.
Four employees who got sick had to be taken to a hospital and are being checked out.
The sheriffs Office says there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the building and right now deputies don't know how long it will take to reopen the building.
Nowata County Undersheriff, Mark Kirschner, says "This is absolutely horrible because we're effectively shutting the sheriff's office down. We can't even run a dispatch because it's all contained in one area and everybody would be at risk."
Since the Sheriffs Office is closed, they are asking Nowata residents to call 918-559-9537 if they have an emergency.