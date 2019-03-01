Crime
High Speed Chase Ends Near 169 and I-244
Friday, March 1st 2019, 5:17 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several agencies responded to the scene after a high speed chase.
The chase ended near I-244 and 169.
Police say they first saw the suspect at the Tulsa Hills shopping area where she was just sitting in a minivan.
Officers went by to check on her, but she took off when they approached her.
Police ran the tags on the minivan and they were registered to a Jeep, but the Jeep had not been reported stolen and neither was the van.
Officers say they went after the woman, who led them on a chase onto I-244, where OHP troopers then joined in.
Two troopers bumped the suspect and the vehicle crashed into a median on Highway 169 near Admiral.
The woman was taken into custody.