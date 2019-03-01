Crime
Tulsa Pizza Delivery Driver Shot And Robbed
Friday, March 1st 2019, 6:17 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A pizza delivery driver was shot during a robbery near Apache and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg.
The delivery driver told police that the shooter approached him as he was dropping off a pizza.
Police say the man robbed the victim, then shot him once before running away.
Officers started looking for the shooter, but they could not find him.
Officers say there is not a strong description of the suspect other than he was wearing dark clothing.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.