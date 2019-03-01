Oklahoma SNAP Benefits Distributed
Oklahoma - All eligible SNAP recipients in Oklahoma will automatically receive their food benefits on March 1st.
Due to the government shutdown, SNAP recipients had to make their benefits stretch for a longer time period than they usually do.
The shutdown started in January, and February benefits were issued early.
SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and, normally, the food benefits are distributed on the 1st, 5th and 10th days of every month.
However, all benefits for March will be issued on the 1st in hopes of reducing the days that people would have to wait for benefits.
Nearly 800,000 Oklahomans used the SNAP program in 2018.
Most SNAP recipients are children, seniors or people with disabilities.
The program loads money on a card that can only be used at approved grocery retailers.
Retail grocery stores have been notified of the plans for today and they say those stores have their own plans in place to meet the demand.
SNAP benefits are expected to go back to their usual schedule in April.