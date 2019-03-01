News
Sewer Repair Closes Part Of Cherry Street
Friday, March 1st 2019, 8:56 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lanes are shut down along a busy stretch of Cherry Street because of a sewer repair project.
Officials say this is for an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
East 15th Street between South Quincy Avenue and South Rockford Avenue is closed for the repair.
The detour options are marked on both South Quincy Avenue and South Rockford Avenue to help drivers get around the closure.
The repair is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday March 5th.