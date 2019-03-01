News
Broken Arrow Firefighters Read To Students For Dr. Suess' Birthday
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Some Broken Arrow firefighters spent time reading to students Friday as part of Read Across America.
Over the past few days, firefighters have visited elementary schools across Broken Arrow to read in honor of Dr. Suess' birthday.
"For one thing they're reinforcing the importance of literacy and also the kids get to meet some of their heroes," said Wolf Creek Elementary Principal Stacy Strow.
Firefighters also say in an emergency, a firefighter in full uniform can be scary for children, but events like these give them a chance to meet the friendly faces behind the mask.