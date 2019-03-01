News
OSU Medical Students Go Bald For Good Cause
Friday, March 1st 2019, 10:37 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State medical students are raising money for childhood cancer research by shaving heads.
OSU's Student Osteopathic Medical Association teamed up with the Saint Baldrick's Foundation to host the event Friday night.
Volunteers gathered downtown to shave their heads with the goal to raise $10,000.
"Because as osteopathic medical students, we really understand the importance of new research," said Nicole Tipton, volunteer event coordinator.
"A lot of these people here are students and classmates of our so it's really nice that they're here to support," said Claire Collins, event chair.
Organizers said 15 people shaved their head for the cause.