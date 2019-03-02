Cold And Calm Saturday, Wintry Weather Sunday For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Cold weather is holding firm for our Saturday, ahead of a winter storm that will bring rain, sleet, and snow to Green Country by early Sunday morning!
Once again expect cloud cover to remain stubborn across our area today, with a chilly northeast breeze blowing 10-15 miles per hour. Those clouds will again hold our Saturday temperatures down with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
So, all attention now turns to this winter storm. How exactly will this play out for Green Country? Well, a Travel Advisory is in effect across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas from late Saturday night through Sunday morning as rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible.
We’ll first see some areas of drizzle and very light rain develop near Tulsa and particularly across southeast Oklahoma later this evening and tonight. After midnight, wintry precipitation becomes much more likely for areas from Tulsa to the north with sleet quickly changing over to snow. Snow will be likely early Sunday morning across northeast Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro, and southeast Kansas. Some blowing snow is possible with lowered visibilities and gusty north winds. Areas south of I-40 are more likely to see rain eventually mixing with some sleet and brief snow Sunday morning.
The majority of our snow accumulation looks to occur by sunrise Sunday, with precipitation likely diminishing to mostly flurries by late morning. The highest snowfall totals are once again expected to be just north and northeast of Tulsa, with 2”-3” possible across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. In Tulsa, we’re expecting on average about 1” of snow accumulation, though some locally higher totals may occur especially on the north sides of the metro. Measurable snow accumulation appears less likely for areas near and south of I-40.
In addition to the early day wintry precipitation, some bitterly cold air will also settle in on Sunday. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s during the day, and with increasing north winds we’ll see wind chill values fall into the single digits. It will turn dangerously cold heading into Monday morning with lows dipping into the single digits and wind chill values below zero! Prepare now for some extremely cold weather, and the potential of difficult travel Sunday.
Be sure to keep it with us on News On 6 for the latest on this weekend’s wintry weather! We’ll have the latest on-air, online, and streaming on our News On 6 app.