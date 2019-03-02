The majority of our snow accumulation looks to occur by sunrise Sunday, with precipitation likely diminishing to mostly flurries by late morning. The highest snowfall totals are once again expected to be just north and northeast of Tulsa, with 2”-3” possible across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. In Tulsa, we’re expecting on average about 1” of snow accumulation, though some locally higher totals may occur especially on the north sides of the metro. Measurable snow accumulation appears less likely for areas near and south of I-40.



In addition to the early day wintry precipitation, some bitterly cold air will also settle in on Sunday. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s during the day, and with increasing north winds we’ll see wind chill values fall into the single digits. It will turn dangerously cold heading into Monday morning with lows dipping into the single digits and wind chill values below zero! Prepare now for some extremely cold weather, and the potential of difficult travel Sunday.