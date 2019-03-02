News
Turley And Tulsa Fire Crews Respond To House Fire
TURLEY, Oklahoma - Turley and Tulsa Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 560 East 62nd Street North in Turley.
According to firefighters the front half of the building has been destroyed. A representative of Turley Fire Department said they were thankful for Tulsa's help as the layout of the home made this a difficult fire to fight for the volunteer department.
No word yet on what may have caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.