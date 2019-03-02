Boren’s Attorney Says Former OU President Was Contacted Regarding Investigation
The attorney for former OU President David Boren says Boren has been contacted to answer questions regarding a misconduct investigation.
In February, the University of Oklahoma Confirmed they hired the Jones Day law firm to investigate allegations of “serious misconduct.”
Bob Burke, a longtime friend of and attorney for David Boren says Jones Day emailed his associate Friday asking to speak to Boren.
Burke says Boren will answer any questions, but he must first know what the investigation is regarding specifically, so he can prepare.
“The only ground rules we would have is that President Boren cannot be expected to just sit down and answer any question at any time. We've never been informed of any complaint, formal or informal, or any specific allegations against him,” Burke said.