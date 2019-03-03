News
Tulsa Man In Jail, Accused Of Abusing 15-Year Old
Sunday, March 3rd 2019, 7:24 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A child sex abuse suspect is in the Tulsa County Jail Sunday morning accused of abusing a 15-year-old boy over the last 10 years.
Randall Baker was taken into custody late Friday night in Cookson after he didn’t show up in court earlier.
Court documents show Baker's wife caught him having inappropriate contact with the child, confronted Baker, then reported what happened to police.