Tulsa Firefighters Warn About Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
TULSA, Oklahoma - As temperatures drop, Tulsa Firefighters are making sure the community knows about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The sound of a carbon monoxide detector might just save your life one day, and Tulsa Firefighters say adding one to every floor of your home is a simple step that could prevent a tragedy.
“We don't always realize that CO is colorless and odorless; you may not notice that it is a problem until it is too late," said Tulsa Fire’s Andy Little.
The CDC says our bodies absorb carbon monoxide faster than oxygen.
The organization says, this means if carbon monoxide pours into a room our bodies will replace the oxygen in our blood with carbon monoxide- the results can turn deadly, fast.
Symptoms can be headache, weakness, dizziness or blurred vision. The CDC says some people who are sleeping or have been drinking alcohol can die from CO poisoning before they feel or show any symptoms.
"High concentrations of carbon monoxide can kill you in less than five minutes," says Little.
If appliances aren't cared for properly, the CDC says carbon monoxide can build up and fill a home, garage or any kind of enclosed space.
Tulsa Firefighters encourage people to check their appliances and have a professional check the heating system. Homeowners should also regularly change air filters and avoid using home appliances like ovens to heat a space.
"It could mean the difference between life and death," said Little.