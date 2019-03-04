News
Edmond Police Investigate Double Homicide After Son Allegedly Shot, Killed Parents
Monday, March 4th 2019, 3:43 AM CST
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond Police are investigating a double homicide after a son allegedly shot and killed his parents, Monday morning, officials confirm.
Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. near North Bryant Avenue and East Covell Road.
When officers arrived at the scene they came in contact with two sons, a juvenile and a 19-year old.
Police believe the 19-year-old shot and killed his mother and father.
According to Sgt. James Hamm, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
The younger son was not believed to be involved in the crime, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.